Going on little information and guy instincts, two Pikeville firefighters recently sprung into action and saved a man’s life.
During a particularly busy evening, Firefighter/EMT Brandon Daniels and Firefighter Tanner Sampson heard a call come through dispatch about a man in distress at the Buckley’s Creek intersection.
According to Shift Lieutenant Nick Fleming, multiple crashes had taken place on that evening — Jan. 5 — and many of the emergency response units were tied up.
“At the time, we had already had several wrecks,” Fleming said. “All of our units were tied up at the hospital.”
Daniels and Sampson were on the scene of a non-injury collision near Keyser Heights when the call came through.
The only information that was given, Daniels said, was that there was a male in distress.
Although that was little information to go on, Daniels said he had a gut feeling telling him to get to the call.
“Usually, our dispatch center can give more information than they did,” said Daniels. “You could tell by dispatch that they were kind of in a panic to get more information, so that pushed our sense even further to hurry down there and see what was going on.”
Once you’ve worked in the business long enough, Daniels said, you learn to gauge when and where you’re needed most.
With the other units tied up and Daniels’ gut telling him to get there, Daniels and Sampson left the non-injury crash to aid in the call of the man in distress.
“It’s one of those things where you help each other out,” Daniels said. “Every second matters.”
In this instance, Daniels’ gut instinct saved a man’s life.
Upon arriving at the scene, Daniels said, it was clear that the male wasn’t breathing. Daniels checked the man’s pulse to find he didn’t have one.
“Our instincts of CPR kicked in,” said Daniels. “We got him out onto a flat, hard surface where we could perform effective CPR.”
Daniels said they performed basic CPR until the ambulance arrived.
“Had CPR not been performed at that time,” Fleming said, “that may have been the difference between life and death.”
While firefighters and EMTs perform CPR frequently, Fleming said, this instance was different.
Not only were Daniels and Sampson going on very little information, they were working at the busiest intersection in Pikeville.
“To put it in context, for this event, we were in the middle of an intersection; for them to step out, put their own well-being to the side, and go in and start performing CPR in the middle of a busy intersection is above and beyond,” Fleming said.
During the Pikeville City Commission meeting held on Jan. 9, Daniels and Sampson were honored with the Lifesaving Award.
Daniels said although it is nice to receive recognition and to know that someone sees they are doing their best, neither he nor Sampson had receiving an award in their minds.
“Neither one of us would’ve ever thought we’d get an award,” said Daniels. “We do this because we love it.”
Fleming said both Daniels and Sampson deserve the award for their heroic efforts.
“These guys did a great job,” said Fleming. “They went above and beyond the call of duty in this case.”
The man survived and remains hospitalized.