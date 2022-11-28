A total of 38 new Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers graduated from the KSP academy Nov. 18, and two of those have reported for duty at Post 9 in Pikeville.
Troopers Tanner Wood of Pikeville and Cameron Whitaker of Jenkins arrived Nov. 21 for inspection and duty assignments.
“Troopers Wood and Whitaker reported to the academy June 5, 2022 to begin their 24 week training,” Trooper Michael Coleman, Public Affairs Officer for Post 9 said. “The KSP academy provides cadets with the latest training possible to help them serve the commonwealth.”
The new troopers received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects including constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, criminal investigation, evidence collection among many other subjects.
“These two new troopers will make a great addition to Post 9,” said Capt. Randal Stuber, Post 9 commander. “We are excited to watch them grow in their careers.”
In the case of Wood, Post 9 is not unfamiliar.
“My dad was a trooper here at Post 9 for a long time,” Wood said. “So, it’s a great feeling to be back home here.”
Trooper Whitaker went straight into the academy after graduating college. Whitaker said he’s looking forward to learning even more now he’s been assigned a post.
“I want to make a good impression and learn from my Field Training Officers (FTOs),” Whitaker said. “I want to show I’m ready to work and willing to help.”
Both Wood and Whitaker will have veteran troopers with them for the next several weeks as FTOs to teach and give critique to the new troopers.
KSP’s next academy class is scheduled to begin Feb. 26, 2023.