Jon Thomas “J.T.” Mills is currently in New Mexico working on a collaborative nuclear research experiment with students from other universities.
J.T. and the other students are working on this fundamental science project at the renowned Los Alamos research facility.
That research site was part of the Manhattan Project that ultimately developed and produced the atomic bombs that were dropped on two Japanese cities in August of 1945 ending World War II in the Pacific Theater.
Once the collaborative project wraps up in a couple of weeks, the 22-year-old Hardy native and Belfry High School graduate will return to Indiana University, where he will eventually complete his doctorate in nuclear physics.
To those who know him, working toward a nuclear physics degree while also getting to be part of a rare and important project of this kind really comes as no surprise.
When J.T. graduated from Belfry High School in 2019 with very high honors and with an array of academic achievement chords and medals to prove it, there was little doubt in the minds of his teachers and family members he was destined to accomplish special and important things in life.
What his actual final calling would end up being, however, was still unknown — even at that point to J.T., his parents, Paul and Teri, and his brother, Matt.
Nevertheless, there seemed to be no doubt among all his supporters and well-wishers that great feats and ultimate success lay just ahead of him, irrespective of what path he took following his high school graduation.
J.T. originally thought that path would lead him to Lexington and ultimately toward a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Kentucky. But because a scholarship he had been counting on fell through, it became more financially viable for him to attend Eastern Kentucky University.
This slight deviation would actually turn out to be a fortunate sidestep because it would play a major role in J.T. ultimately heading down another path toward gaining a doctorate in a field that not many would not attempt, much less hope to realize — nuclear physics.
“I started out majoring in engineering physics, but in my sophomore year I realized I really enjoyed the physics classes and the research, so I ended up switching to just physics,” he said. “So, when I graduated from EKU my degree was just in physics.”
As it happened, the physics degree had only succeeded in whetting his academic appetite even more.
J.T. was certain there was more he could accomplish in academia, particularly in physics, and he categorically confirmed this belief well before he finished his second year of college.
“COVID happened the second semester of my sophomore year, so everything was online for a while. But when we got back into the classroom one of my professors had a physics research assistant position open,” he said. “And that was physically doing nuclear physics. That’s when I realized how much I really enjoyed the research.”
J.T. would continue working with his professor on essentially the same project over the next two years.
This would lead to him making important contacts with multiple universities that were collaborating with EKU on this one particular research project — which included UK and Indiana University.
The project was known as NOPTREX, or the Neutron Optics Parity and Time-Reversal Experiment.
“Indiana University was our main collaborator, and they are one of the leading institutions in the field, specifically in the field of nuclear physics I wanted to work on,” he said. “That’s what motivated me to go to IU for graduate school.”
Because of the more than two-year research project at EKU simultaneously entailing the collaboration of other universities working on separate facets of this one experiment, ultimately all these different components had to come together and be completed at a specialized lab; in the United States, those two specific labs are located at Oak Ridge and Los Alamos.
Both of these facilities still operate today, J.T. pointed out, mostly conducting industrial weapons and fundamental science for profit research.
“Because I decided to go to IU for my graduate work, I got to come here and actually work in this lab as one of the few external student workers who’s not employed by it,” J.T. said.
“It’s usually just for those people hired by the lab that are working on the specific stuff they do,” he continued. “So, it really was a very unique opportunity for me to get to come here and work on the project we had been working on the past few years.”
With the aid of engineers from both Eastern and Indiana, the EKU part of the collaborative project, J.T. said, was to develop an array of particle detectors and then test and tweak the design until they had perfected them.
“We then optimized the design, and we eventually got all the parts together at EKU, and we built all these 24 detectors that will go into the array of the collaborative experiment here at Los Alamos,” he said.
“We use the word ‘collaboration’ because every member of the team was responsible for building a different part of the fundamental science experiment … one that doesn’t particularly have weapons or military application … just purely doing research for the sake of science, and answering some of the academic questions of the universe,” he added.
J.T. said it would take five to seven years for him to complete and receive his doctorate, but that once he does finish his studies, he already knows what he wants to do.
“I basically will have two options: either remain in academia and pursue a profession as a professor at a university, or going to industry where I would work for a company or a lab like Los Alamos,” he said. “But right now my goal is to remain in academia because I like the environment of a university, getting to do research, and just being able to teach physics and help bring up the next generation of physicists.”