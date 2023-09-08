10,000 tires.That is the number of tires which have been pulled from the Tug Fork River over the past five years. To be more precise, the actual number is 10,044 tires.
And the Friends of the Tug Fork River recently celebrated that feat with yet another tire pulling event on Sept. 6 netting another 564 tires. This makes the total current number of tires 10,608.
“We actually got our 10,000th tire a few weeks ago at an event near Sprigg (West Virginia),” said Friends of the Tug River Vice President John Burchett, who also happens to be a board member of the West Virginia Flatwater Trails Commission. “We wanted to do something special when we reached that number, but we got a little more than we expected at Sprigg. So, this week we are doing a kind of celebratory tire pull in honor of that number.”
However, when he realized the count while at Sprigg, Burchett admits he did claim the 10,000th tire and took it home with him.
According to Friends of the Tug Fork River Facebook page founder Pete Runyon that is the equivalent of about 15 fully-loaded tractor-trailers.
Friends of the Tug Fork River volunteers have put in long hours to clean up the river that borders West Virginia and Kentucky. While the two states are known as the home of the infamous Hatfield McCoy Feud which spanned both sides of the Tug, it is the cooperation between the two which has resulted in the success of the river cleanup projects.
The first Tug Fork River Tire Tug of War in 2019 was conducted by a group of volunteers along with a crew and equipment from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) program, Burchett said. Now, the Friends of the Tug Fork work with officials from Mingo, Pike and Martin counties, as well as the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection.
He said the fact the river runs in both states doubles the support available to the Friends of the Tug Fork River as opposed to what can be leveraged by cleanup efforts of a river in a single state.
Burchett said the Human Resources Development Foundation has recently been awarded a grant from the West Virginia DEP and has been helping with pulling tires from the Tug River as well.
While a group working with Burchett garnered more than 500 tires on Sept. 8, another group working upstream with Runyon was able to pile another 300 more tires at a different location farther upstream. However, those are not part of the official count.
“We were able to load 564 on a trailer today,” Burchett said. "The other 300 are ready but will not be counted until they are loaded and ready to be hauled away.”
Runyon jokes that so many tires have been pulled from the Tug that the river level has been lowered. While Burchett is noncommittal on that fact, he does agree efforts by the group have made a dramatic impact.
“Our efforts have actually restored the bottom of the river,” Burchett said. “The tires held all kinds of sand and silt. After all the tires have been removed, the river has returned to a natural cobblestone bottom. And that is amazing. I never thought I would see that happen.”
The Friends of the Tug Fork River has transformed over the years from just a Facebook page displaying the catches made by local fishermen to a fully recognized and incorporated non-profit organization. The group has also been awarded a $100,000 federal EPA 319 Grant to create a watershed improvement plan in continuing efforts to improve the health of the river, according to Burchett.