A trial date has been set for both defendants in a human trafficking case, however, with one defendant already facing federal charges in the same case, the likelihood of a pretrial resolution for both appears strong.
During a hearing Sept. 23 before Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone and attorneys for Jacob R. West, 32, of Runyon Branch Road, Pinsonfork, and Kena M. Reed, 28, of Ky. 1056, Pinsonfork, discussed the status of the cases in which the duo face charges including human trafficking.
Reed has also been indicted in U.S. District Court in Pikeville on charges linked to the case, a case which could have an impact on the state case against her.
However, Slone said during the Sept. 23 meeting that, in his conversations with federal prosecutors, they have not asked him to dispense with the state case against Reed yet.
“They’ve asked me to hold off on dismissing this,” Slone said. “I want to work with them as much as possible.”
In the case against West, discussion in recent hearings has centered on evidence on which his attorney, Ron Diddle, was waiting to receive from investigators before proceeding.
“I think we have resolved the discovery issues and we’re going to ask to set that for a trial,” Slone said. “We’re still negotiating and it may give us some time to work on it and hopefully resolve it prior to trial date, but I’m thinking let’s go ahead and get it on the docket for a trial.”
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Lynn Cross said last year that, when deputies interviewed Reed, it was determined that West had been supplying pills to Reed in exchange for nude photographs and videos of Reed. Slone said at the time of the indictment that further investigation by the Pike County Sheriff's Department determined that a juvenile was involved in the situation.
Slone said deputies determined that Reed had involved the juvenile female, with whom she was friends, by possessing photographs and videos of the juvenile performing sexual acts with men believed to be older than 18 years old. Those photos and videos, Slone said, were sent by Reed to West in exchange for pills.
In federal court testimony last month, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that Reed had taken the minor across state lines into West Virginia to have sex with men in exchange for money and drugs.
West has been free on bond since his arrest last year, while Reed was rearrested in August after the federal indictment was issued and remains held without bond in the Pike County Detention Center on a detention order issued in federal court.
Coleman set the trial in the state court case against both Reed and West for Nov. 16, with a final pretrial hearing in the case set for Nov. 12.
