Country music star Travis Tritt is set to appear at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. The show will include special guest, War Hippies.
Thirty years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe.
Country hits such as “Country Club,” “Help Me Hold On,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” and “Drift Off to Dream” peaked at numbers two and three on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts; all which led Tritt to win the Top New Male Artist award from Billboard and the CMA Horizon Awards.. In 1991, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) marked Tritt’s debut album Country Club as certified platinum, then in 1992, the world-famous Grand Ole Opry extended an invitation for Tritt to become a member.
Tickets will go on sale Dec. 9 at the Community Trust Bank Box Office or reserve tickets by logging on to, Ticketmaster.com. Tickets prices begin at $49.50, $59.50 and $75.00.