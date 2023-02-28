The Elkhorn City Heritage Council hosted Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 12 officials Feb. 23 for an update on the new U.S. 460 project.
John Michael Johnson, Transportation Engineering Technologist with District 12 provided an overview of the entire project but specifically the Pond Creek bridge segment at Draffin.
“The entire project was split into three segments — the first being from Sookeys Creek to Marrowbone, the second being from Marrowbone to Elkhorn City and the third from Elkhorn City to the Virginia state line,” Johnson said.
The U.S. 460 project in Pike County is called Corridor Q in the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) listing of Appalachian Project Development highways.
Plans for the Appalachian Corridor system began in the late 1960s after the ARC was established by Congress.
The new U.S. 460 project is a 16.7-mile stretch of highway and actual construction of the project began in 2001.
“People should be able to drive from Pikeville to Elkhorn City on the new highway in 2025,” Johnson said. “The entire project, meaning driving from Pikeville to Grundy, Virginia, should be completed by 2027.”
With a total price tag of more than $731 million, the highway from U.S. 23 to the Virginia state line will be the biggest road project the KYTC has ever undertaken east of Lexington.
Johnson said that, while the entire project is massive, the most impressive portion is in the middle section at Pond Creek.
“The bridge under construction now will be the tallest bridge in Kentucky at the height of 328 feet tall,” Johnson said. “It is a very impressive part of this project and will be among the tallest highway bridges in the nation.”
When the U.S. 460 project is finished, it will complete the ARC corridor system in Kentucky which includes U.S. 23 and U.S. 119.
The final section of U.S. 119, from the south side of Pine Mountain in Letcher County to the Harlan County line, is under construction and should be completed before the rest of U.S. 460 is done.
In 2004, the Kentucky General Assembly named the new U.S. 460 after Brandon Rowe and Brent Coleman, who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq and Afghanistan, respectively.
Johnson said people who want to stay updated on the U.S. 460 project can visit the website, US460online.com.