A large presence of emergency vehicles and personnel at Pikeville High School on June 6 was all part of a training exercise.
Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire/EMS and Pikeville 911 Dispatch participated in various training scenarios across the city which ended with an “active shooter” scenario at the high school.
“We are constantly training our officers,” Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle said. “Police, Fire/EMS and Dispatch all trained in situations that we hope we never have to use.”\
Officers deployed at different locations in a series of scenarios set up by the Norse Company. Norse is a company that provides this type of tactical training to emergency responders across the country.
While police officers deployed and made entry into the school, they were accompanied by EMS tactical units while additional EMS crews staged nearby and deployed as called.
“We have seen what has happened across the country,” Riddle said. “I much rather us be proactive in our response rather than responding in a reactive mode.”
Officer Tony Conn, public information officer for the Pikeville Police Department, said Norse will provide after-training analysis.
“Norse is a reputable company and after the training, they will give us their analysis of what we did right and where we need to work on,” Conn said.