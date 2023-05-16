Traffic delays planned for the Ky. 80/U.S. 460 intersection near Elkhorn City May 17

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of long delays and congested traffic near the Ky. 80/U.S. 460 intersection in Pike County. The work site is located at mile point 0.2 on Ky. 80 (.2 miles East of U.S. 460) near Elkhorn.
Crews will replace a pipe May 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers will be directing traffic on U.S. 460 and Ky. 80 throughout the day. Motorists should expect long delays and congestion during working hours. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Please watch for signage and equipment in the area.
Mountain Enterprises has been contracted to perform the work. Work is subject to weather conditions.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12, or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties. Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.