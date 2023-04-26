With the decline in the coal mining industry, many communities in Eastern Kentucky are turning to tourism to attract people to their towns and Pikeville was among the leaders in that endeavor.
“We are constantly looking for ways to promote Pikeville for prospective businesses but we’re also promoting our city for tourism,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “We’re seeing more and more tour buses and tourists coming in to see what we have here.”
Top musical entertainment in various genres along with other events can be found regularly at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, Elswick said, and musicals and plays are regularly performed at the Appalachian Center for the Arts, and the historical elements and the natural beauty of the region are drawing more and more tourists to Pikeville.
“We are actively working to draw another hotel to the city to accommodate the demand for rooms,” Elswick said. “We’re also looking for ways to accommodate the growing demand for space for conventions and meetings either at the arena, or Garfield House or perhaps at the overlook.
“While it’s a logistical problem for us, it’s a problem I’m sure many cities would like to have,” Elswick said. “We have retained a consultant to take a look at this situation and he has determined that there is in fact a need for more space, so we’re working on that.”
The city is also working with the Breaks Interstate Park in ways that would be conducive to both entities.
“The Breaks is a tremendous asset to this region and really has not been embraced the way it should be,” Elswick said. “So, when U.S. 460 opens, that would be essentially 20 – 25 minutes away from Pikeville and we are working with them now to identify some opportunities for how we can work together.”
Since the negotiations are still underway, Elswick declined to say specifically what those opportunities may be but did say they could include package deals between the visitors at the Breaks and visitors to Pikeville.
“One thing I can say that we are working on is perhaps running a shuttle between the Breaks and Pikeville so their guests can come to Pikeville to have dinner and maybe take in our Main Street Live programs during the summer,” Elswick said. “It’s something we are actively working on now.”
Elswick said many things are in the works at this time for Pikeville in both economic growth and tourism.
“We hope to have a lot of positive announcements very soon,” Elswick said.