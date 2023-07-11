A new thrift store with a special mission recently opened its doors in Pike County.
Fur Real Thrift Store, located on Robinson Creek Road, not only offers clothing and treasures at bargain prices, but 100 percent of the proceeds go to helping animals throughout the county.
Nathan Webb, owner and CEO of Fur Real Thrift Store, said the idea to open the thrift store began after he and his partner, Kimberly Kiser, vice president of Fur Real Thrift Store, had gone through several major life changes.
Within a time span of about five months, Nathan said, he lost his mother and Kimberly lost her father.
In the midst of all of this loss, Nathan continued, he inherited rental properties from his mother for which he had to care.
Additionally, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the lockdowns started.
It was a lot of change to take in during a short period of time, Nathan said.
“At the time, we were figuring out what we wanted to do for the next chapter,” said Nathan. “Because there was so much change.”
Nathan quickly figured out he did not want to be a landlord, he said, and after talking with Kimberly about what to do, they came up with a plan.
The couple share a love for animals and for thrift shops, Nathan said, so they decided to sell the rental properties and invest the money into opening a thrift shop.
“I thought, ‘I could be negative and say it’s too risky,’” said Nathan. “‘Or, I can take a chance.’”
So they took a chance.
The more they talked about their plans, Nathan said, the more they realized exactly what they wanted to do.
Kimberly was already involved in animal rescue, Nathan said, so they decided to use the thrift shop to help animals in the area.
“I saw a gap in between what the rescue can help with and what it can’t help with, and what the shelter can help with and can’t help with,” said Kimberly. “So, I thought if we have something to where we could have the money coming in to put back toward people’s pets, then people will be able to keep their pets, get them vetted, get them spayed and neutered, and they can stay where they’re at and not have to go to a rescue.”
Thus, Nathan said, they applied to be a registered charity and got the store opened.
“We got up with the IRS to do a registered charity and we got approved,” said Nathan. “And it just came together really quick after that.”
It didn’t take long for word to spread about the shop and customers to start pouring in, Nathan said.
Upon opening the shop, Nathan said, they estimated that it would take a few months at least to begin making enough money to start helping animals.
However, he said, thanks to the community, they can start doing that now.
“Thanks to our customers and the community, we’ve got to do two animal transports and we’ve started sign ups and scheduling appointments (for spaying and neutering).”
For now, Kimberly said, they will be focusing more on spaying and limiting the applications to one per household.
This way, Kimberly said, they will be able to spread it out and help more families.
Fur Real Thrift Store covers 100 percent of the cost of the spay, Kimberly said, and the pet owner is only responsible for getting their pet to the East Kentucky Animal Clinic for the appointment.
They also give away pet food when supplies are available, Kimberly said, along with leashes and harnesses.
Nathan said the outpouring of support and positivity for the community has been overwhelming.
After so much loss and negativity, Nathan said, opening and running the store in this community has been a breath of fresh air.
“It feels like a dream,” said Nathan. “We thought, if we can do something, help some animals, and have some fun in the process; we didn’t realize it would be something where people are thanking us.”
Every customer and member of the community has been welcoming, warm and helpful, Nathan said.
“It’s just nice to know that there’s good and nice in the world,” said Nathan.
Fur Real Thrift Store is accepting donations, Nathan said, which can be brought to the store during business hours.
“We take any donation except heavy appliances and furniture,” said Nathan. “And that’s just because we don’t have the room for it; anything else we greatly appreciate.”
Other ways to donate include PayPal and a money jar at the register in the store, Nathan said.
Additionally, Kimberly said, they are currently seeking pet foster homes and transporters.
Having people sign up to foster or transport, Kimberly said, enables them to help more animals.
To apply to be a foster or transport, she said, come to the store and put in an application.
Kimberly said her hope for the future of Fur Real Thrift Store is to help as many animals as they can, offer more spays and neuters and eventually help with emergency vetting.
Nathan said he would love to see a Fur Real Thrift Store in Boise, Idaho one day, but if expansion isn’t in the cards, he will be happy to spend the rest of his days running the store on Robinson Creek.
“If we can expand that would be amazing,” said Nathan. “But, if not, if this is all we can do, we’ll be happy doing this for the rest of our lives.
“And, again, it’s all thanks to the community,” he continued. “They have made this dream a reality by shopping with us, donating and word of mouth.”
Fur Real Thrift Store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It is located at 8139 Robinson Creek Road, Virgie.
For more information or to contact Nathan or Kimberly, visit the Fur Real Thrift Store Facebook page.