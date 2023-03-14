Three-day closure scheduled for permanent culvert replacement on Right Fork of Island Creek

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a three-day closure along Ky. 1426 in Pike County. The work site is located at mile point 1.7 (.3 miles West of Ky. 3417) along the Right Fork of Island Creek.
This project will replace the current pipe with a new aluminum box culvert. Crews will remove the existing structure on Friday, March 17, beginning at 8 a.m., and work backfilling and pouring concrete throughout the weekend to set the permanent culvert in place.
The road will be closed at this location until work is complete sometime Sunday, March 19. Motorists will be able to access the work zone on either side but will not be able to cross. All vehicles, will need to use an alternate route during this time.
Contech and KYTC will be performing the work. Work schedules are based on weather conditions.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12, or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties. Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.