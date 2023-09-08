The Appalachian Center for the Arts is keeping tradition alive by bringing a cult classic back to Pikeville just in time for Halloween.
According to Shannon Daniels, executive director for the Appalachian Center for the Arts, this year’s production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be a double feature, with the first showing at 7:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.
This marks the fourth year the theater has put on the production of ‘Rocky Horror’, Daniels said, and many of the same cast members will be returning.
“We have a lot of the same cast members,” said Daniels. “Which is super fun because this is kind of what they do.”
The show is audience interactive, Daniels said, and will be full of fun from start to end.
Prior to the show, Daniels said, showgoers will be given prop bags full of things they can use throughout the production.
Following true Rocky Horror tradition, Daniels said, showgoers who have never experienced Rocky Horror before will be asked to join in games before the show.
During the production, she continued, audience members will have more opportunities to interact with the shadow cast.
“It’s completely interactive,” said Daniels. “We’ll have everything from the newspapers you hold over your head to the toast that you throw on stage.”
The show is restricted to individuals who are ages 18 and up, Daniels said, and they will be checking identification at the door.
Although the show is set for Halloween, Daniels said, tickets are already selling fast.
“If people are wanting to buy tickets, I would highly recommend getting these reserved,” said Daniels.
Tickets for ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ are $15 and can be purchased via the web at, www.theapparts.org.