The Pike County Retired Teachers' Association held its second health fair on March 21, at the Pike County Public Library. Over 600 retired teachers from Pike County received invitations to attend the 2023 Health Fair; organized by the Pike County Retired Teachers’ Association.
The association wanted to show an appreciation for the years these teachers faithfully served to educate our children in the Pike County and Pikeville School System.
The retired teachers were allowed to engage in several medical situations and receive valuable information from the 21 medical vendors available: Pikeville Medical Center, University of Pikeville Osteopathic School of Medicine and School of Optometry, American National College, AARP, Kentucky Home Clinic, Anthem Health Insurance and many more. As the attendees moved through the rooms, they were allowed to obtain a blood pressure and blood sugar test, COVID shots and boosters, hearing tests, and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment.
KRTA Executive Director Tim Abrams and Deputy Executive Director Greg Roush, motivated by this local achievement, attended the Pike County Retired Teachers' Association Health Fair. They added to the fair by participating with the retired teachers. Mr. Abrams and Mr. Roush stated that this was an excellent opportunity for Pike County Retired Teachers to take advantage of the medical resources available to assist them in maintaining good health. Mr. Abrams further remarked that he would like to see the Pike County Health Fair construction and implementation extended to the Big Sandy area, which includes retired teachers from five counties.
Also, AARP Pike County Grandparent Essay winner Lexie Wells, entertained the vendors and retired teachers with an oral presentation of her winning essay titled “AARP Grandparent of the Year!” Lexie Wells, a fifth-grade student from Millard Grade School, proudly read and accepted her awards from the Pike County Retired Teachers' Association. Congratulations, Miss Lexie Wells. Pike County proudly commends you on your excellence.
The Pike County Retired Teachers Association would like to thank all the local and state facilities that helped to make this health fair possible. The PCRTA appreciates the vendors that took the time to attend, present, and participate in this event. We extend our gratitude to Inter Mountain Cable for attending our event and taking the time to interview participants. We especially appreciate the Pike County Public Library for assisting in the planning, organizing, and implementing of this Health Fair.
The Pike County Retired Teachers Association Membership Committee Members who worked diligently toward implementing the 2023 Health Fair include Sam Akers, Garlene Abshire, Sylvia Bailey, Cathy Bartley, Mary Alice and Freddie Hunt and Patsy Saros.