The time is getting closer for the largest festival in Pike County, which is also considered to be the largest in Kentucky, aside from the Kentucky Derby Festival.
It rose from an idea that first came to light around a kitchen table some 47 years ago.
The 46th annual Hillbilly Days will be April 20 through April 22.
“Shady” Grady Kinney and Howard “Dirty Ear” Stratton had just attended a Shriner event in Ironton, Ohio, and, while sitting around Kinney’s kitchen table, the two laid out the framework of what would become the first Hillbilly Days.
“Who would’ve thought that those two would come up with what we have and enjoy today,” said Grady’s son Jimmy Kinney. “They just wanted to help the children and give folks a fun way to do it.”
Jimmy oversees the festival now.
“The first Hillbilly Days festival in 1977 wasn’t the big event you see now,” Jimmy said. “It started out small really but it didn’t take long for it to grow.
“Dad and Howard wanted the festival to be the first thing every year on the Shrine calendar,” Jimmy said. “They want the folks who have moved away due to work in New York, Chicago or wherever, to come home for the festival.”
Hillbilly Days typically not only kicks off the Shrine calendar of events but also unofficially kicks off the festival season in Kentucky.
“The whole thing about Hillbilly Days is helping children,” Jimmy said. “That’s what Dad and Howard wanted to do and they always said it’s about the children.”
As of January, there were 323 Pike County children being helped at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington.
“In the six counties surrounding and including Pike County, there are 1,086 children being helped,” Jimmy said. “Statewide, there are 14,918 children and those numbers will change of course but these numbers are as of January.”
In addition to helping children, the food and fun, there is some important Shrine business that takes place.
“We get to see and visit with Shriners from across the nation and some foreign countries,” Jimmy said. “We also confer degree work and we remember those Shriners who have passed during the year since the last Hillbilly Days.”
This year, Jimmy said, there appears to be more food and other vendors who have requested booth space compared to last year.
“Since COVID, we saw a little decrease in vendors last year but that seems to be rebounding this year,” he said. “Let’s be honest, this is the first festival after winter so everyone is looking forward to it.”
Kinney stressed that the children always come first.
“That’s the main reason we have Hillbilly Days and that is to raise money to help children,” Jimmy said. “That’s what Dad and Howard always wanted to do, help children.”
The Shriners Hospital for Children is dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing specialty care up to the age of 18 regardless of the family’s ability to pay.
If you have a child or know of a child who needs help, call the Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington directly at, (800) 668-4634, for general questions or for a new patient appointment you may call, (800) 444-8314.
Kinney said, after Hillbilly Days, he’ll turn his attention to the Christmas in July event.
“We have some surprises coming up for that,” Kinney said. “But that’ll wait until after Hillbilly Days.”