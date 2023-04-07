The Pike County Fiscal Court officially declared April 20 through April 22 Hillbilly Days in Pike County at its April 4 meeting. Joining Judge-Executive Ray Jones and county commissioners Ronald Scott, Orville Blackburn and Clinard “Bubby” Adkins in the proclamation signing was Jimmy Kinney, second from left, son of Hillbilly Days co-founder “Shady” Grady Kinney.