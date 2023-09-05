The Breaks Interstate Park has been working on big things.
This year, the Breaks added new trails and made several improvements throughout the park, and next year, they will be adding a swimming pool to their water park.
According to Austin Bradley, superintendent at Breaks Interstate Park, the funding for the approximately $1.6 million pool project is secured and construction was set to begin immediately after Labor Day and should be completed in time for the park’s next season to open.
“We’re going for a Memorial Day 2024 opening date,” said Bradley.
The funding for the pool, Bradley said, comes from an Abandoned Mine Land grant along with additional funding from the Dickenson County, Virginia, Industrial Development Authority and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
Adding a swimming pool to the park, Bradley said, will answer the demands of visitors.
“It’s probably the project we hear the most requests for,” said Bradley.
The pool isn’t the only new thing for the Breaks, Bradley said, as this year, they opened 8 miles of a new trail system called the Flatwoods Multiuse Trail System.
The new trails, Bradley said, are set up in loops.
“The trial is set up in loops,” said Bradley. “So, you’ve got the main loop and then you have multiple loops that start and end back on the main loop.”
The new trail system got its name from the people who inhabited the area before the park was established, Bradley said, as they referred to that specific area as the Flatwoods.
“Basically, it’s an area of much gentler topography than what you find throughout most of the rest of the park,” said Bradley.
Because the topography is more gentle, Bradley said, these trails are all on the easy to moderate scale.
Along with spectacular views and amazing wildlife viewing opportunities, Bradley said, these trails offer a lot of neat surprises for hikers.
From stone walls and old foundations to an old 1950s model vehicle, Bradley said, there is much to see in the Flatwoods Multiuse Trail System.
In the center of the main loop trail, Bradley said, the park has been doing most of its elk habitat work.
“The hope is that we’ll continue to improve wildlife habitat on this trail system,” said Bradley. “And we hope people can get out and hike … and enjoy a good wildlife viewing opportunity.”
Bike rentals are available for visitors to ride on these new trails or throughout the park, Bradley said.
The park also offers e-bike rentals, he added, which are bikes with an electric motor that can assist you in pedaling if necessary.
“They (the e-bikes) are really cool,” said Bradley. “If you’re going up a hill and your leg power is about to bog down, they can sense that and they will assist you with pedaling up that hill.”
Also available for rent in the park, Bradley said, are mountain bikes, paddle boats, kayaks and canoes.
Although Labor Day marks the closing of some of the facilities in the park, Bradley said, the outside amenities are available all year.
“There are certain facilities that shut down, like the restaurant and the pool,” said Bradley. “But, any day of the year, people can come enjoy the outdoor amenities at the park.”
Lodging is also available year round, he added.
For updated information about events at the breaks, visit, www.breakspark.com.