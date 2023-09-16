The Appalachian Center for the Arts is hosting The Dead Ball, their annual costume party, from 7:30 p.m. until midnight on Oct. 21.
According to Shannon Daniels, executive director for the Appalachian Center for the Arts, tickets will be $30 per person, or a table for eight can be reserved for $250.
The event is restricted to individuals who are 21 years or older, Daniels said, and identification will be checked at the door.
The ball will include a live DJ, Daniels said, as well as a cash bar featuring beer, wine and specialty drinks, a dance floor and other fun surprises.
“It’s just a giant dance party,” said Daniels. “It’s a good opportunity to come out and get dressed up with your friends and just have a good party and celebrate Halloween.”
The ball will also feature a costume contest, Daniels said, where partygoers will have the chance to win a trophy for best costume in several categories.
“It’s always more fun if you come fully dressed in costume,” said Daniels. “There’s some awesome costumes that come out.”
Above all else, Daniels said, partygoers can expect to have a spooky good time.
“”Be prepared to dance and have some fun,” she said.
To purchase tickets to The Dead Ball, visit, www.theapparts.org.