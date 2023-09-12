Get ready to rock out to your favorite ‘80s music classics.
The Appalachian Center for the Arts and Mountain Arts Center are bringing “Rock of Ages: High School Edition” to Prestonsburg and Pikeville in September and October.
Showtimes are set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, 29 and 30 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 7 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in Pikeville.
Executive Director Shannon Daniels said she is excited to partner with the MAC for this co-production and share the love of arts throughout the region.
“That’s really what the App strives to do — to partner with local arts organizations so that we can all work together and create some awesome stuff,” Daniels said.
The App has also partnered with Tiffany Owens at The Dance Gallery for this production, Daniels said, as Owens is choreographing the show.
The cast members are made up entirely of youth, Daniels said.
“It’s a lot of local students from all over the area,” said Daniels. “The kids are really spread out, but it’s really representing a lot of the talent within our region.”
In addition to the 30 kids in the cast, Daniels said, there will be a live band on stage consisting of youth through college age students.
The band, Daniels continued, will be playing ‘80s classics throughout the show on stage with live instruments.
“It’s going to kind of be a rock concert with a play involved,” said Daniels. “It’s got a lot of your classic music — Styx, Journey … R.E.O. Speedwagon, all of that.”
Although the music is a big part of the show, Daneils said, the story is great, too.
“It’s all about fighting the man,” Daniels said.
Tickets for the show are $17 for adults and $15 for students.
To purchase tickets for the MAC show, visit, www.macarts.com.
To purchase tickets for the App show, visit, www.theapparts.org.