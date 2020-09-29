The Appalachian Center for the Arts has a jam-packed season this fall, with unique upcoming shows throughout the month of October and arts classes open for children of all ages starting Sept. 28.
The App holds three new October shows
The App is hosting two powerhouse bluegrass bands, The Kevin Prater Band and The Cleverly’s, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena this October. The Kevin Prater Band will perform a 40th anniversary concert at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, and The Cleverly’s will perform at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11.
The Kevin Prater Band delivers a unique sound of “coal-fired pure Kentucky bluegrass” with additions of classic country, vintage rock and original songs, according to the App.
Executive Director Robin Irwin said that Pike County native Kevin Prater and his band frequently come to perform bluegrass music at the App and around the region, during events like Pickin’ and Grinnin’.
“He’s a local artist who’s been in the business for 40 years, and he;’s sort of our house bluegrass aficionado,” Irwin said. “This is his celebration of 40 years of playing bluegrass, and he has a number of friends coming in.”
The Cleverly’s is a band that stems from the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas, and it blends comedy and music to add a unique bluegrass spin on cover songs from any genre. The band’s set list includes arrangements of famous songs like Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” a medley of Backstreet’s “No Diggity” and Flo Rida’s “Low,” according to the App.
“The Cleverly’s are hysterically funny,” Irwin said. “They really are actors and clowns and comedians. They really put on a funny show, and they also are world-class bluegrass musicians. It just happened this way that they (The Kevin Prater Band and The Cleverly’s) booked in the same window of time.”
The App is currently offering a special, where people can purchase tickets for both shows in a package for 25 percent off ($5 off per ticket). Separately, tickets for The Kevin Prater Band cost $15, and tickets for The Cleverly’s cost $25.
On Oct. 17, the App is also hosting a performance of Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8:30 p.m. in Appalachian Wireless Arena. Tickets are $15, and the show is recommended for people 18 years-old or older. Everyone is encouraged to wear a Halloween costume when they attend the show.
Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 musical comedy horror film based on the 1973 musical stage production by the same name. The show is a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror “B movies” of the 1930s-1960s.
During the Oct. 17 show, the movie will play on a screen onstage, while a shadow cast performs the show along with the film. Robin Irwin described the film as a “cult classic” and said that the tropes of 1930s-1960s horror movies are on full display during the show, which provides fun entertainment for the audience.
“The tropes and memes are all on full display, and it’s ridiculous,” Irwin said. “I mean, no one behaves this way, so it’s really funny. We’re really excited about everything we’re offering.”
In order to protect against the spread of COVID-19, masks will be mandatory to be worn during all three shows at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. Seats will be placed six feet apart to practice social distancing, and households will be seated together.
Erick Buckley, the App’s director of education and outreach, emphasized how important it was for the App in keeping their audiences safe while providing high quality arts entertainment.
“We look at our job as really being stewards of a public trust,” Buckley said. “Part of that is to continue to offer the highest quality arts that we possibly can and arts education. A lot of that has been put on hold, and we’re trying to be as creative and flexible as possible in how we offer that to the citizens.”
Tickets for all three shows can be purchased by visiting, www.theapparts.org/tickets, or by calling the App’s box office at, (606) 262-4004.
The App offers arts classes to kids of all ages
In addition to its upcoming shows, the App will start offering a variety of arts and performance education classes on Sept. 28 for children of all ages. Each class will take place during a certain time on certain days of the week over a six-week period. The classes are $10 each and $60 altogether for six weeks.
“We’re really focused on, as is always the case, everybody enjoying themselves, the kids learning things and, more than anything, just continuing to support the community and be honest brokers of this public trust that we’ve been given,” Buckley said.
With weather permitting, classes will be held on the plaza outside of the App, which is located at 218 Second Street, and as it becomes colder, classes will be moved inside while still adhering to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All participants will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“Everyone’s been longing to be in-person again so the thing we’ve decided we’re going to do is, our classes are a small enough size that we can offer them both in person … and if weather is permitting, offer them outside out on our plaza,” Buckley said. “This will be an opportunity for everyone to be in person.”
The first class being offered is “Creative Play,” which takes place from 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. on Saturdays (Oct. 3-Nov. 7) and is recommended for children ages 4-7. Each week, the students will develop their beginning acting skills as they explore improvisation techniques, creative theater games and crafts based on the popular children’s book, “Giraffes Don’t Dance.” The students will practice topics like listening, movement and imagination, among others.
The next class is “Theatre Design,” which takes place from 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. on Saturdays (Oct. 3 to Nov. 7) and is recommended for children ages 7-12. Using the classic story, “Alice in Wonderland,” students will explore various elements of theater. In the hands-on class, students will create a model set, play with sound effects and lighting, work on costume designs and build props.
The third class is “Tech Theatre,” which takes place from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays (Sept. 30 to Nov. 4) and is recommended for children ages 13 and older. Students will learn communication skills, scenic design, sound design, lighting design and technical direction, all while receiving hands-on experience with basic power tools, the light board and sound equipment. It will be an introduction, discussion and practical application of three of the main technical elements of a theatrical production.
The fourth class is “Theatre in the Park,” which takes place from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, as well as some Saturdays (Sept. 29-Oct. 24) and is recommended for students ages 12-18. Students will work on voice projection, movement techniques and mask work as they explore various stock characters of Commedia dell’Arte. The class will cumulate in the one-act comedy entitled “The Love of Three Oranges,” which will be performed live outside in Pikeville City Park.
The final class being offered is “Page to Stage, Visions of 2020,” which will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays (Sept. 28-Nov. 5) and is recommended for students ages 13-18. Students will work with their teacher to create short original dramatic works that take the form of scenes and monologues. These works will express their ideas, thoughts and feelings in response to the pandemics and ensuing events of 2020.
To register for classes or for more information on the classes, visit, www.theapparts.org/education.
