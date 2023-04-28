The Appalachian Center for the Arts is bringing a unique take on the works of William Shakespeare to Pikeville.
Shannon Daniels, executive director at the Appalachian Center for the Arts, said a cast of three gentlemen will be performing “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged” on April 28, 29 and 30.
The show includes every comedy, tragedy and sonnet William Shakespeare has written, Daniels said, crammed together and performed in the timespan of 90 minutes.
It is a modern retelling of Shakespeare, Daniels said, in a ridiculous way.
“There’s a lot of improv,” said Daniels. “They have a lot of modern day references and just different takes on Shakespeare.”
The show originally started in renaissance fairs, Daniels said, and now has been performed around the world by middle schools, high schools and professional theaters.
Director of Education and Outreach Crockett Ward is directing the play.
“It’s a lump of hilarity,” said Ward. “And more knowledge than necessary.”
Daniels said the audience can come expecting to have an interactive experience and a lot of laughs.
“They can expect to laugh, it is just ridiculous, it’s so funny,” said Daniels. “And the actors will talk to the audience and play off the audience quite a bit.”
The play is for everyone, Daniels said, even those who are not familiar with Shakespeare’s works.
“You don’t have to know Shakespeare at all, really, to enjoy it,” said Daniels.
She went on to say she saw a review of the show once that said if you love Shakespeare, you’ll like the show and if you hate Shakespeare, you’ll love the show.
The show is appropriate for many ages, PG-13 and up.
Tickets prices for adults are $20, Daniels said, and $15 for children, veterans and seniors.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at, www.theapparts.org.
Show-goers are encouraged to preorder tickets online, Daniels said.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on April 28 and 29; and 3 p.m. on April 30.