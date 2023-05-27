One phone number offering information as simple as the current time and outside temperature has become a staple in the community.
The infamous “time and temperature” line was recently in danger of being disconnected, taking with it a piece of nostalgia that touched an entire generation of Pike Countians.
However, now, thanks to Thacker Memorial, the nostalgic number will live on, continuing to keep folks in the know about the current time and temperature.
Thacker Memorial Vice President Raleigh Wells said the funeral home has always wanted to do an obituary line, where callers can find out service information about lost loved ones.
When they got wind of the time and temperature number being disconnected, Wells said, they knew it was an opportunity to keep a piece of history alive while also utilizing it for something their business needed.
Wells said it shocked her that the disconnection was causing such waves and they are happy to be able to keep the number in service for the community.
“Honestly, it’s like a staple in the community, that time and temperature,” said Wells. “I personally remember snow days and we’d call time and temperature just to see if it was below freezing.”
Now, Wells said, callers can the infamous phone number and hear the current date, time and temperature as well as obituaries and events through Thacker Memorial and Annie E. Young Cemetery.
“It was just a part of our little area,” said Wells. “And we didn’t want to let it go.”
To reach the time and temperature obituary line, call, (606) 423-3222.