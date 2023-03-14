TBI: Pike man among those arrested in TN human trafficking investigation

Police said a Pike County man was among 11 men arrested in a human trafficking sting operation in Bristol, Tennessee.
According to a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, over a two-day period March 9, the agency, along with several law enforcement partners conducted an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in northeast Tennessee.
The statement said that, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation, the statement said, was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
A total of 11 men were arrested as a part of the operation, including Paul Brandon Alley, 42, of Hellier, who was arrested on two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor, the statement said. Alley, according to the statement, was ordered held on a $50,000 bond.
“Because of the hard work and determination of the officers involved in this investigation and others like them who serve our community, the predators driving the demand for human trafficking can no longer hide in the shadows of the internet,” said Bristol Tennessee Police Department Chief Matt Austin. “This operation sends the strong message that we remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our children. Be assured that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will continue to commit its full resources to protecting our children and making sure those who harm or exploit them are held accountable.”
The partners in the operation, according to the statement, included TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Bristol Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force.