This June, community members will have access to free training opportunities focused on alcohol and drug trends and topics.
The Kentucky River Regional Prevention Center is offering two free "Tall Cop Says Stop" live webinars in June. The first training will be “Marijuana Legalization Trends” on July 17 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. The second training will be “Alcohol and Drugs in Rural Communities” on July 28 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. The webinars will be presented by Jermaine Galloway.
Officer Jermaine Galloway, also known as the “Tall Cop” due to his height of 6 feet, 9 inches, is a presenter, national award winner and author of several articles. Officer Galloway has been an Idaho law enforcement officer since 1997 and has many years of experience in alcohol and drug education, enforcement and prevention. He has dedicated hundreds of hours to community scans, research and substance abuse identification in communities across the country.
Officer Galloway currently provides nationwide training to coalition members, law enforcement, educators, youth, counselors, probation, treatment, health professionals, judges and community members.
Over the past few years, Galloway has trained more than 65,000 people nationwide. Galloway trains on several different alcohol and drug topics, including: drug trends, alcohol and energy drinks, underage drinking, synthetic drugs, marijuana concentrates / dabbing, popular culture music, EDM events, inhalants, substance abuse, party patrols, fake ID’s, e-cigarettes and vaporizers, party drugs, over-the- counter drugs, cough medicines, herbal drugs, designer drugs, physical signs and symptoms, popular culture phone apps, the influence of drug legalization, marijuana edibles, stash compartments, drug concealment methods, alcohol and drug clothing, logos and identifiers.
To register for the July 17 webinar “Marijuana Legalization Trends,” please visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4357389201167357789.
To register for the July 28 webinar “Alcohol & Drugs in Rural Communities,” visit, https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8306595274605280599.