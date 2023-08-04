Officials say the Syringe Service Program (SSP) is saving lives in Pike County.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said as part of the Harm Reduction Program, the Pike County Health Department has offered the SSP to residents since 2016.
“At the Pike County Health Dept., we offer a number of harm reduction activities, including the Syringe Service Program,” Riley said.
Harm reduction, Riley said, is a set of activities aimed at reducing negative consequences to risky behavior.
All counties in the state of Kentucky offer harm reduction activities, Riley said.
According to Riley, some of these activities include: HIV and Hepatitis-C testing, treatment referrals for individuals suffering from Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and testing and referral to treatment for communicable diseases.
Although harm reduction activities are available in every county in the commonwealth, Riley said, not all counties offer an SSP, though the number is growing.
Occasionally, Riley said, there is a misconception that SSPs enable individuals who suffer from SUD and increase crime.
However, she continued, that is opposite from the truth.
Since the 1980s, Riley said, SSPs have been part of harm reduction activities throughout the nation.
They are evidence-based programs, she continued, proven to reduce harm within communities.
“Syringe Service Programs, as part of Harm Reduction Programs, are evidence-based,” said Riley. “They reduce crime, they reduce the number of dirty needles on playgrounds and sidewalks and they reduce the spread of HIV and Hep-C in a community.”
In 2015, Riley said, as a result of an HIV outbreak in Southeastern Indiana, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) performed a study which identified the 220 counties most at-risk for an outbreak of HIV or Hep-C.
In the study, she said, Pike County ranked number 21.
If an HIV or Hepatitis C outbreak occurs, Riley said, it will not only be individuals who suffer from a SUD that are at risk, but also their family members and those around them.
“It is a community concern,” said Riley.
The SSP reduces the spread of HIV and Hep-C, Riley said, which in turn protects the entire community.
“Not only does it protect the SUD participant, but it also protects the community,” she said.
The main point of the program, Riley said, is to reduce harm in the community.
“We ensure that we’re giving clean needles for dirty needle exchange,” said Riley. “We want to get the dirty needles off the streets, we want to educate the participants so that they’re not reusing needles and they’re not sharing needles.”
Also included in the SSP, Riley said, is the distribution of Narcan.
“Laura Farley and the harm reduction program have probably saved countless lives that we’ll never know about through the distribution of Narcan in the SSP,” said Riley. “This program is saving lives. It’s reducing harm and it is saving lives in Pike County.”
Participation in the SSP is anonymous, Riley said.
The SSP is offered at both locations of the Pike County Health Dept., Riley said, as well as in mobile units throughout the county.
More information about the SSP is provided on the Pike County Health Department’s Syringe Service Facebook page, Riley said.
For more information or questions about how to participate, Riley said, call Community Health Strategist Laura Fraley at, (606) 437-5500.