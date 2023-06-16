Shelby Valley High School graduate Amiee Compton took first place in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District.
The annual contest recognizes young artistic talent and provides an opportunity for high school students to display their work in the U.S. Capitol.
Amiee’s winning piece, entitled “Circus Act,” is a multimedia piece depicting Appalachians and how they’re perceived by people who aren’t from the area.
“It’s about the reputation that Appalachia has,” said Amiee. “The faces in it are how we feel versus how we’re perceived by people.”
Many people from outside the region perceive Appalachians as ignorant hillbillies, Amiee said, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
This area is rich in culture, she continued, full of incredible people who are capable of achieving anything they put their mind to.
Amiee said despite growing up in the Appalachian mountains, at one point, even she began to believe the negative stereotypes about the area.
“In a way, that almost made me feel ashamed,” said Amiee. “But throughout the past couple of years, I’ve unlearned that and actually really appreciated this place for everything it is and all the people here.”
Amiee has been creating her whole life, she said, and has wanted to make a career of it since she was 12 years old.
Winning first place in this competition, she continued, was mind-blowing.
“I’m over the moon, I’m ecstatic about it,” Amiee said. “Actually seeing my dreams and ambitions come to fruition is mind-blowing.”
When she creates art, Amiee said, she does it with purpose.
Knowing people will be connecting with her art on such a large scale as it is displayed in the White House, she said, means a lot.
“For people to actually see (my art) and connect with it and understand it, that is important to me,” said Amiee. “So, having it at such a large scale and that being able to happen at that scale is very important.”
Amiee said she is going to continue focusing on art in the future and, because of her art and her academics, she will be attending Morehead University to pursue a bachelor’s degree free of charge.
After that, Amiee said, she plans to obtain her masters degree through the University of Kentucky.
Amiee is looking forward to using her art to advocate for the Appalachian region, just as her favorite artist, Frieda Kahlo, used her art to advocate for her country.
“We’re so much more than just hillbillies,” said Amiee. “We are Appalachians who can do anything we set our minds to and we can accomplish so much more than what the outside world says we can.”