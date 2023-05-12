Suspect, victim identified in Phelps murder case

Kentucky State Police have issued a statement identifying both the suspect and the victim in a fatal shooting which occurred at Phelps.
According to the statement, just after 8 a.m. on May 12, troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Ky. 194 East and found a male victim, identified as William Working, 34.
Working was declared dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall's office.
According to the statement, the initial investigation resulted in a finding that Working had been shot by Sterlin Justice, 19, of Hurricane Creek, Stopover.
According to KSP, Justice was arrested a short time later at a residence approximately 5 miles from the scene of the shooting.
Justice was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and is currently charged with murder.
The incident did result in a brief lockdown of Phelps High School as a precautionary procedure.
KSP Det. Mahala Lewis is leading the investigation.