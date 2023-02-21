A Pikeville woman police said recently led them on a dangerous chase on U.S. 23 was already facing a possible 15-year sentence in connection with a litany of felonies allegedly committed over the course of the previous two years.
According to Pikeville Police, on Feb. 16, Pikeville Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Amber Gibson, 32, of Poor Bottom Road, on Hambley Boulevard.
Gibson, according to Pikeville Police Spokesman Office Tony Conn, began fleeing from Reed, eventually traveling onto U.S. 23, where the driver made a U-turn in the middle of the highway, drove in the wrong lanes of travel and turned onto Keyser Heights where she attempted to flee into a residence before she was stopped and arrested.
Gibson, police said, was found through searches of her vehicle and the residence to have been in possession of controlled substances including methamphetamine and fentanyl, firearms and drug paraphernalia which included items used in trafficking of narcotics and she was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a number of felony charges including first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container (three counts), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (two counts), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), illegal possession of a legend drug and traffic charges.
However, court documents show, at the time of her arrest, Gibson was already facing a potential 15-year prison sentence in connection with a conviction in seven felony cases committed in 2021 and 2022.
The charges in those cases ranged from possession of and trafficking in controlled substances such as methamphetamine and heroin to a case in which she was accused of helping a Pike County Detention Center inmate to escape.
Court documents show she pleaded guilty in September to several charges in connection with the cases and that Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office offered a total sentence of 15 years to serve in prison, with the provision that the office would oppose all forms of probation.
However, court documents show, Gibson was allowed by Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman to remain free on bond pending sentencing, but she failed to show up on multiple dates. As a result, the document show, her bond was revoked and bench warrants were issued for her arrest which were active at the time of the Feb. 16 incident. Documents show a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf in connection with the new cases and she was ordered held without bond.
Conn said the incident on Feb. 16 was particularly dangerous, especially considering Gibson’s conduct during the pursuit.
However, he said, the department’s constant patrol presence made a difference.
“We have the right number of officers out at any given time to protect the city,” he said.
Conn said the department is continuing to focus on interrupting the flow of drugs into Pikeville.
“We have made it a point to put illegal drug activity in the city on high priority,” he said, adding officers are continually doing interdiction activities.
“We also do an investigation on any and all tips we get,” he said. “If you lower drug activity, you’re going to lower the number of crimes.”
The Feb. 16 incident remains under investigation.