A five-year project dedicated to fighting oral cancer in Eastern Kentucky culminated in a gathering of professionals representing UK College of Dentistry, the University of Pikeville and the Kentucky Mountain Dental Society to share their findings.
The gathering, “Oral Cancer — The Appalachian Experience” was hosted by UK College of Dental Health at the University of Pikeville on April 14.
In 2018 Dr. Stephanos Kyrkanides, the dean of UK College of Dentistry, initiated a request for a grant in the amount of $1 million from the United Health Foundation to fund the project Eradicate Oral Cancer in Eastern Kentucky.
The project aimed to raise awareness increase understanding off the prevalence of oral cancer, stress the need for annual cancer screening, and make people aware of the link between tobacco and excessive alcohol use.
CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kentucky’s Krista Hensel said the mission is to help people live healthier lives in Eastern Kentuck.
According to Hensel, Kentucky is number one in the nation for oral cancer and Pike, Harlan and Letcher counties had the highest prevalence of oral cancer due to lack of education paired with a lack of access to local dental care.
“In order to address these disparities, in 2018 the United Health Foundation (UHF), the philanthropic arm of UnitedHealthcare and Optum granted $1 million dollars to the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry with a goal of eradicating cancer in Eastern Kentucky,” said Hensel.
UPike College of Dentistry Dean Dr. Pam Stein partnered with Dr. Melvyn Yoeh, director of the UK College of Dentistry in overseeing the grant.
According to Stein the UHF grant allowed the project to conduct approximately 1,000 oral cancer screenings; the project actually conducted 1,892 screenings with 42 follow up visits with Dr. Yoeh.
Oral screenings were set up at Hillbilly Days in 2018, at Walmart, at area pharmacies, retirement homes, local colleges, and the local health department.
Stein said she believes the investment over the last five years was a good investment.
“Kentucky is no longer number one in the nation with the highest rates for oral cancer; it is now tied for number four with Eastern Kentucky having some of the highest rates in the state and the current data shows the numbers decreasing and going in the right direction,” she said.