A line of storms, packing high winds and brief torrential rains, moved across Eastern Kentucky on May 16.
While the storms spawned several severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado warning in Pike County, authorities say little damage was reported to them.
“It looked like a bad scenario at first,” Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson said. “But actually, very little damage was reported to the EMS office.”
Jackson did say there were reports of trees and power lines downed because of the high winds and reports of large hail.
“We had reports of golf ball sized hail in the Kimper and Grassy Branch of Raccoon,” Jackson said. “And according to the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Kentucky, there were wind gusts of 80 miles per hour in the Dorton area of the county.”
Jackson said for a line of storms of this magnitude to move across the entire county and have so few calls for first responders and damage reports was a “miracle.”
The same cannot be said for neighboring Dickenson County, Virginia.
According to a statement, Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming reported one death occurred as a result of the storms.
Fleming said in the statement that Danny Bruce Hackney, 65 of Haysi was driving on Dickenson Highway near Welcome Lane during the storm, when a tree fell on his pickup truck resulting in fatal injuries to Hackney.