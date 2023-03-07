Thousands in Pike County lost power March 3 as a strong low pressure storm system moved through the region, bringing along with it 60 mph wind gusts.
Nee Jackson, Pike County director of emergency management, said the storm brought several reports of downed trees throughout the county.
Many of the reports, Jackson said, were of trees downed across roadways and on power lines, knocking out electricity for thousands of residents.
According to Kentucky Power, 18,000 customers throughout its service area were without power at the peak of this event.
Currently, Kentucky Power officials said in a statement, there are approximately 200 customers without power and 73 outages.
According to Jackson, there were 2,604 residents without power at the end of the night on Friday, March 3.
The next morning, Jackson said, that number dropped to 721.
As of presstime on March 6, the number of Pike County residents without power was down to 51, Jackson said.
Aside from the downed trees and electricity outages, Jackson said, the county didn’t suffer many other damages.
“I don’t think anything really materialized out of a whole lot of damage,” said Jackson. “Other than for the power company.”
The county and state road departments have been working diligently to clean up damage from this storm, Jackson said, and only a few areas remained where trees are still down.
The maximum wind gust from this system was measured at 62 mph by the Mesonet site in the Flatwoods, Jackson said, which is at an elevation of 2,774 feet.
Sustained winds for that elevation were measured at 35-45 mph, Jackson said.
Fortunately, Jackson said, aside from towers, there isn’t really much above 2,000 feet in Pike County.
Jackson said the lower elevations experienced 40-50 mph wind gusts with sustained winds measuring mostly 25 mph.
“All in all,” said Jackson, “that’s as good as it could have been with the front that came through.”