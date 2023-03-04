Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) is partnering with the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s Office of Health Equity and the University of Pikeville to host its second-ever Appalachian Nursing Academy.
Thirty incoming juniors and seniors will be selected to spend two weeks on the campus of the University of Pikeville on July 9-21. The Academy is free and includes meals and lodging.
Students will be immersed in programming with workshops, presentations, shadowing, mentorship and tours, as well as activities, food and fun.
Students interested must fit the following criteria:
• Reside in one of Kentucky’s 54 Appalachian counties
• Be an incoming junior or senior in high school
Those who are selected and complete the academy will receive a $1,500 scholarship and join an extensive mentorship program during the following 12 months.
You can learn more about the academy and apply for the program at, https://soar-ky.org/ana/.
The deadline to apply is March 31.