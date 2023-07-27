7-25 SOAR Grad.jpg

A total of 24 high school juniors and seniors from across the region participated in Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s (SOAR) second Appalachian Nursing Academy graduation. Pictured, from left, are Abigail Nelson, Morgan Purvis, Holly Ramey, Alexa Williams, Haylee Franklin, Chase Houston, Maddie Wells, Whitney Weddington, Bethany Maynard, Emma Carr, Philip Dowse, Myla Massengale, Aidan McSorely, Jasmyne Salyers, Gracie Rudd, Sarah Prichard, Olivia Combs, Ava Copher, Megan Bailey, Mackenzie Curry, Makenna Hammons, Aziyan Lloyd, Jacob Hensley, and Jayden Roark.

On July 21, Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) held a graduation ceremony for its second Appalachian Nursing Academy cohort at Bear Tower on the University of Pikeville campus.

Students who participated in the nursing academy were awarded $1,500 scholarships to continue their education and they received certificates of completion.

“We are glad to introduce the second cohort of graduates,” said SOAR’s COO Joshua Ball. “The Appalachian Nursing Academy provided another opportunity for students to network with other students across the region, gain knowledge in the medical field and explore future career opportunities and pathways.”

To learn more about the Appalachian Nursing Academy and apply for the program , visit, soar-ky.org/ana.

