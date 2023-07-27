On July 21, Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) held a graduation ceremony for its second Appalachian Nursing Academy cohort at Bear Tower on the University of Pikeville campus.
Students who participated in the nursing academy were awarded $1,500 scholarships to continue their education and they received certificates of completion.
“We are glad to introduce the second cohort of graduates,” said SOAR’s COO Joshua Ball. “The Appalachian Nursing Academy provided another opportunity for students to network with other students across the region, gain knowledge in the medical field and explore future career opportunities and pathways.”
To learn more about the Appalachian Nursing Academy and apply for the program , visit, soar-ky.org/ana.