The Country Music Highway Tribute Show, presented by Double Kwik, has announced its lineup for the Paintsville show, according to a statement from Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR).
The event will be held in downtown Paintsville on Saturday, July 29, the statement said, and will also feature food trucks and artisans, and crafters from across Eastern Kentucky.
Connor Dale and Rachel Messer will be the headliners, according to the statement. Connor is a Folk/Alternative Country singer-songwriter that sings letters, stories, and the things he sees happening in the world, according to the statement. Kentucky-born and New Orleans-raised, the statement said he pulls from the life he’s lived in both parts of the country, creating a unique urban-folk writing style.
Rachel, a singer-songwriter raised up a little holler in Fort Gay, WV, draws her inspiration from the country and bluegrass greats before her, according to the statement. She pens her lyrics with a straightforward “say it how you see it” style, the statement said, true to her Appalachian roots. With performances all over the United States, her time on Team Blake (Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice), and fans across the world, Rachel has worked hard to spread her voice and love for storytelling, according to the statement.
Other performers include:
Solid Ground with Special Guest Don Rigsby
Solid Ground is an up-and-coming bluegrass band based out of Eastern Kentucky, according to the statement, and was established in March of 2023, consisting of Andrew Rigsby on Guitar, Brayden Maxie on Banjo, Price Harris playing the Bass, and Justin Lemaster on Mandolin.
Eastern Kentucky native Don Rigsby discovered bluegrass music early in life, according to the statement, nurturing his interest through Ralph Stanley records and hanging out with two of Stanley's Clinch Mountain Boys, Ricky Skaggs (who happens to be Don's cousin) and the late Keith Whitley. Soon enough, the statement said, he would move on to make his own mark with his powerful tenor and distinctive mandolin playing.
Don first began to pursue a musical career while in college, according to the statement, and emerged on the national scene with the Bluegrass Cardinals. Subsequently, he hooked up with J.D. Crowe and the New South, according to the statement. He has also done stints with Charlie Sizemore and Vern Gosdin and eventually became a member of the award-winning Lonesome River Band, the statement said, and he filled in with the Seldom Scene upon the sudden death of John Duffey, and has been involved with Longview, Rounder's super-group comprised of top-ranked traditional bluegrass artists. According to the statement, the late '90s found him releasing solo recordings and undertaking a series of "brother duo" albums with Dudley Connell.
Luke Trimble
The son of educators, and grandson of laborers, Luke Trimble is a storyteller, capturing the life of Appalachia, according to the statement. A mix of bluegrass, folk, and country, Luke’s music is made of memory, his own memory of growing up in Paintsville, Kentucky; the memory of rich cultural Appalachian history; and an instinctive Eastern Kentucky memory, passed down through family lore or, maybe, in the water that rolls in between the hills, the statement said.
Today, Luke resides in Lexington, according to the statement, where he continues to create melodies and write songs that describe the narrative of his roots.
Eddie Jenkins and 606 Sound
Eddie Jenkins is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter from Magoffin County, and has been performing as both a solo artist as well as band leader for more than 20 years, the statement said. Two years ago, Eddie, along with long-time friend Doug Russell, decided to put together a band to perform his original songs, as well as cover tunes of traditional country acts, the statement said, leading to the birth of the “606 Sound”.
The band consists of Eddie Jenkins, lead guitar and vocals; Doug Russell, acoustic guitar and vocals; brothers Ricky Howard, keyboards, and Marty Howard, drums (all from Magoffin County), Rick V. Johnson, steel guitar (Floyd County), and Mike Howell, bass guitar (Johnson County), according to the statement..
606 Sound, the statement said, has performed at festivals and special events throughout eastern Kentucky since its inception.
The Chuck Robertson Project
The Chuck Robertson Project has historically been a rotating cast of talented musicians from the Eastern Kentucky Tri-State area, according to the statement. In its current incarnation, the statement said, it has been centered around the happenstance trio of island-born singer-songwriter Chuck Robertson, multi-instrumentalist and harmonica specialist Tim Preston and fiddle legend Shirley Seim. According to the statement, the group's sound is a wild mix of mountain folk rock, with roots in blues, bluegrass, country, and rock.
Ava O’Bryan
Ava Claire O’Bryan is a 15-year-old sophomore at Johnson Central High School and a member of Billie Jean Osbornes’s Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros, the statement said. Ava has experience singing at different venues and for different events and also sings in her gospel group Trained Up, according to the statement. She is a member of the All-State Honor Choir and has received many awards as a vocalist, the statement said, and is also the State Freewill Baptist vocal winner and will move on to compete at a national competition later this year.
Adalyn Ramey
Adalyn Ramey is an 11-year-old Appalachian singer and songwriter, the statement said, and began singing in church before age two. Adalyn has become a familiar face at the Mountain Art Center, where she is in her seventh season as a member of Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry Jr Pros, according to the statement. She recently began writing, recording, and releasing her own original music, the statement said, with her songs currently being played on radio stations around the world, and her music is now available on all major music platforms. Her first release, "23 (Country Music Highway)" is an original song that pays homage to all the famous artists who have traveled this famous stretch of road in search of their dreams, the statement said. This song was written specifically for a project focused on tourism for the CEDAR Future of Work Fair, for which she took home top honors, according to the statement.
SOAR is coordinating the events in collaboration with tourism agencies and venues all along the Country Music Highway, the statement said. Those agencies, according to the statement, include Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau, Visit AKY, the Paramount Arts Center, Lawrence County Tourism Commission, Paintsville Tourism, Prestonsburg Tourism, the Mountain Arts Center, Pikeville Tourism, Pikeville/Pike County Tourism, the Appalachian Wireless Arena, and Letcher County Tourism.
The Paintsville show, the statement said, is the first of a three-stop series on the Country Music Highway. The show will travel to Whitesburg on Saturday, Aug. 12. The finale will be at Mountain Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to the statement. The show is a paid event with music beginning at 2 p.m. and running through the evening, the statement said, and tickets are $15 (this includes fees) and can be purchased at www.macarts.com or the Peoples Bank Box Office.
“This collaboration has exceeded our expectations,” said Joshua Ball, Chief Operating Officer at SOAR. “We have received a high number of performer applications, as well as vendor applications. Our communities and the region have rallied around this, and we are excited to provide a first-class experience for locals and those who travel to our region to take in one — or all of our shows.”
There’s not a stretch of road in the world that has been the home to more Country Music stars and icons, according to the statement, from The Judds, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ricky Skaggs, Patty Loveless, Dwight Yoakum, Gary Stewart, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and the late Naomi Judd, Keith Whitley, and Loretta Lynn, the region has birthed a huge number of stars.
Complimentary shuttle service will be provided throughout the day from Johnson Central High School and Johnson County Middle School. There will be activities for children, including a rock wall and train rides courtesy of Paintsville Tourism.
The event will open at 11 a.m. with food, artisans, and crafters. Music will begin at 2 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn or camping chair, the statement said. According to the statement, The Country Music Highway Tribute Show is sponsored by Addiction Recovery Care, Kentucky Power, Whitaker Bank, Backroads of Appalachia, Foothills Communication, and Ale-8-One.
For more information, visit, www.cmhtributeshow.com.