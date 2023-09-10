Shaping Our Appalachian Region recently announced in a statement the lineup of Featured and keynote speakers for its upcoming conference, the 2023 SOAR Summit in Corbin on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, presented by Appalachian Wireless and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The featured and keynote speakers announced are:
• Congressman Hal Rogers, representative (R-KY 5th District), SOAR co-principal officer;
• Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky agriculture commissioner;
• TJ Rayhill, founder of Bluegrass Crickets, entrepreneur;
• Dr. Nora D. Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Institutes of Health
• JP Blevins, Entrepreneur, investor
• Nate Morris, Morris Industries (chairman and CEO), founder of Rubicon Technologies Inc.
“We are thrilled to have such an accomplished group of speakers join us for the 2023 SOAR Summit,” said Colby Hall, director of Shaping Our Appalachian Region. “Their insights and expertise will be invaluable to our attendees.”
The 2023 SOAR Summit, the statement said, is a two-day event that will bring together thought leaders from the Appalachian Region to discuss the latest trends, innovations, strategies and progress for the Eastern Kentucky region. The conference will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, the newest addition of TenTalk and networking opportunities.
For more information about the 2023 SOAR Summit, visit, soar-ky.org/summit/.