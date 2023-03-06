The Clinch Ranger District of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest said in a statement they have implemented several prescribed burning projects to reduce forest fuels, improve conditions of wildlife habitat, restore characteristics of a fire-adapted ecosystem and better protect communities.
Residents and travelers will see and smell smoke along U.S. 23 and U.S.119. Variable message signs will be posted on U.S. 23 north and U.S. 23 south with current smoke conditions. Smoke may settle in low-lying areas this evening (March 6) into tomorrow morning (March 7). Smoke may impact the communities of Jenkins, Pikeville and Elkhorn City, as well as Pound, Clintwood, Clinchco, and Haysi, Virginia, overnight.
Location: Prescribed burning took place on approximately 5,433 acres along the Va/Ky state line, west of US-23 and north of the North Fork of Pound Lake. The North Fork Pound burn unit is located 2 miles west/northwest of Pound, Va and 3.2 miles south of Jenkins, Ky.
Date and Time: The Forest Service plans to stop ignitions this evening March 6, 2023, weather conditions permitting. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn.
Temporary Closures: The Red Fox Trail and the portion of the Pine Mountain Trail west of U.S. 23 will remain temporarily closed during burn operations for public safety. Trail closure signs and trail guards will be posted. For your safety and the safety of firefighters, please follow posted signs and comply with trail closures when they occur.
Objective: Prescribed burns improve wildlife habitat by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape. Prescribed burns also keep the public and homes safe by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and wood in nearby forest land that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires.
The Forest Service is able to accomplish this work through partnerships with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Ruffed Grouse Society, and The Nature Conservancy. For more information on the prescribed burn program, please contact the Clinch Ranger District at, (276) 679-8370, visit the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest website, or follow them on Twitter and Facebook.