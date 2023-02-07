As part of an initiative started in 2003, one local dentist is bringing healthy smiles to the children in Pike County.
Dr. Preeti Sahasi said “Give Kids a Smile Day” is an initiative that provides free dental services to children, many of whom have never been to a dentist.
Sahasi said she has been a part of the initiative since the beginning.
“‘Give Kids a Smile Day’ was an initiative started by the ADA in 2003, and I have been participating since 2003,” she said.
As February is National Children's Dental Health Month, Sahasi said, she will be holding her annual ‘Give Kids a Smile Day’ on Feb. 16.
On this day, Sahasi said, children can come to her office and receive free dental exams, cleanings, x-rays and possibly restorative work.
“Any child is welcome to come,” Sahasi said. “Insurance is not a necessity.”
Sahasi said children will also receive some education about the importance of dental care.
Teaching children about dental health is an important part of this initiative, Sahasi said.
“Dental cavities is still the most common chronic childhood disease,” she said. “It is more common than asthma, more common than hay fever.”
Sahasi said children miss more days of school for a toothache than anything else.
This initiative, Sahasi said, will help bring more healthy smiles to more chidren.
“These are just initiatives to be able to make more smiles happen,” Sahasi said.
“Give Kids a Smile Day” will take place on Feb. 16 at Dr. Sahasi’ s private practice, Signature Smilez, located at, 193 Main Street, Pikeville.
For more information, call the office at, (606) 284-7002.