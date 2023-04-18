Continuing on a path to success, siblings and Pikeville Independent students Anikaa and Aneesh Sharma scored big at the Governor’s Cup State Championship.
Anikaa, who is in seventh grade, placed first in the state in the middle school science division and fourth in the state middle school math division.
Aneesh, who is in eleventh grade, placed eighth in the state in the high school science division.
Both Anikaa and Aneesh said it takes persistence, discipline and a lot of studying to prepare for this competition.
“Really it’s just a lot of repetition,” said Aneesh. “Doing the content 1,000 times over.”
Although it was a little nerve-wracking, Anikaa said, she walked into the competition with confidence.
“If you have the right mindset,” said Anikaa, “it helps a lot.”
Having performed in academic competitions for eight years now, Aneesh said, he also went in confident and calm.
Remaining calm and confident paid off.
Not only did Anikaa and Aneesh place individually, but Pikeville Independent Schools placed fifth in the middle school quick recall competition, eighth in the middle school future problem solving competition and sixth overall in the middle school division.
Both Anikaa and Aneesh said they were shocked and excited when they heard they had placed.
“It’s exciting when they call you up,” said Anikaa, “and the governor shakes your hand.”
The entire experience is one-of-a-kind, Anikaa said.
“I think academics is a really good experience,” said Anikaa.
Dr. Preeti Sahasi, Anikaa and Aneesh’s mother, said one of the most significant components of the academic meets is the relationships the kids make with each other.
Students from all different schools come together, Sahasi said, and they form friendships that last a lifetime.
Anikaa agreed.
“It’s really nice just going out there and meeting other people,” said Anikaa.
Both Anikaa and Aneesh said they are grateful to their coaches and teachers who have helped them achieve their goals.
“Thank you to my coaches, two teachers at my school, Mrs. Cooley and Mr. Johnson,” said Aneesh. “And a really old friend of ours, Mr. Stewart.”
Academics take up much of their time, Anikaa and Aneesh said, but they are also involved in other activities when they aren’t studying.
Anikaa said she participates in choir, plays on the soccer team and practices bharatanatyam, a form of Indian dance.
Most of Aneesh’s spare time, he said, is spent filling out college applications and writing essays, as he is focused on a pre-med medicine track for his future.
“It’s something I’m passionate about,” said Aneesh. “I’ve always been good at anatomy, as well.”
Brandon Blackburn, principal at Pikeville High School, said Anikaa and Aneesh are model students and examples of excellence.
“Each has seen remarkable success both in and out of the classroom,” said Blackburn. “Their futures are bright and I am excited to see what they achieve next!”
Aneesh said he plans to compete in the Governor’s Cup competition next year as a senior and is working to place in both math and science.
Anikaa, too, said she is preparing for next year’s academic and MATHCOUNTS competitions, and her eyes are set on first place.