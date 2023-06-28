After being postponed due to weather, the Kentucky State Police Post 9 third annual car show was held June 24.
“We’ve had a good turnout despite the original date in May being postponed,” Trooper Michael Coleman, public affairs officer for Post 9, said. “There’s a good mixture of cars, trucks and jeeps on display.”
Approximately 75 vehicles competed for various category trophies.
“The community never ceases to amaze me,” Coleman said. “Even though the show date was changed, they’re here because they know it’s going for a good cause and that’s the Shop with a Trooper program.”
This year’s car show was held in a different location from previous years.
“The past couple of years we were on the lower-level parking area behind Applebee’s and Arby’s but we have kind of outgrown that location,” Coleman said. “We are thankful that Community Trust Bank Loan office and United Medical let us use their parking lot which gave us a lot more space and people could actually drive up and down the aisles to look at the vehicles which helped those with mobility issues. Plus, it gave the folks displaying their vehicles the ability to have a little more space.”24D
Coleman said he’s already working on keeping the location and preparing for next year’s event.
“We may look at inviting food trucks and other vehicle related displays to come next year and make the event even bigger,” Coleman said.
Donations for the KSP Shop with a Trooper event can be made throughout the year. For more information, call Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711.
“We’re looking at having a couple of more events this year like a golf scramble and maybe a cornhole tournament, but those dates haven’t been set yet,” Coleman said.