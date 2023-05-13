Jonathan Shell, who is seeking the Republican nomination to be Kentucky’s next commissioner of agriculture, visited Pike County on May 8.
The campaign stop at the Pikeville Farmer’s Market was a part of Shell’s “Defending Ag and Freedom Tour,” which has been ongoing the last several weeks.
Shell told members of the community that there are pressures from national organizations, along with the federal government, to place burdensome regulations on agriculture and threaten the freedoms that make rural America strong.
“We need more agricultural production in the state and less regulation on our farmers,” said Shell.
He also touted his top three campaign priorities.
First, Shell wants to bring more secondary manufacturing jobs to Kentucky so that agricultural products can be grown, processed, milled and refined in-state.
Second, he wants to boost farm retail businesses.
“The closer we get consumers to the farm gate to the food plate, the more profitable our farmers become, and the more educated that our consumers will become,” Shell said.
Third, Shell would be a voice for rural Kentucky who is willing to “play offense” against federal regulations.
Shell, of Lancaster, is a fifth generation farmer and is a former state representative.