Several Pike County roads will be receiving patchwork and other maintenance as part of the Kentucky Department of Transportation Rural Secondary Road Program.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court June 6 meeting, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 12 Pikeville Section Engineer Vincent Hayes presented to the court the Rural Secondary Road Program and the projects KYTC has lined up for the fiscal year.
According to Hayes, 162 miles of Pike County Roads are classified as rural secondary roads, which qualifies them for funding through the Rural Secondary Road Program.
The total allotment of funding available, Hayes said, is just over $3.1.
Of that total, he continued, approximately $1.1 million is designated for the maintenance of the 162 miles of rural secondary roads.
Additionally, Hayes said, just over $400,000 will go to flex funds.
“As you know, that’s (flex funds) anything that you guys would like to present to us that you want to spend it on,” Hayes said. “Whether it be paving, or whatever.”
With the remaining balance of just under $1.6 million, Hayes said, the KYTC Dist. 12 has several projects in mind.
“We have five different projects that we’d like to do this year,” said Hayes.
The projects include various patchwork on the following roads: Ky. 292; Ky. 1426; Ky. 3418; Ky. 3419; and Ky. 199.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones brought up ongoing issues on Ky. 197.
“There’s been a lot of complaints about Elkhorn Creek,” said Jones. “Is there any work scheduled to be done on Elkhorn Creek?”
Hayes said there is.
Currently, Hayes said, a contractor is removing any fallen or overhanging trees on Kentucky 197.
Additionally, he continued, KYTC Dist. 12 has an upcoming project to address safety and draining issues there, as well.
“And that also includes paving,” said Hayes. “From about mile marker 4 near Lower Pigeon all the way to Ashcamp.”
Hayes said that is a much needed project.
Jones said he is glad Elkhorn Creek will be addressed.
“It’s been in bad shape, 197 is pretty rough,” said Jones. “There have been a lot of potholes and a lot of complaints; the flooding last year didn’t help the situation and it’s good that it’s going to be addressed.”
Hayes said every project he mentioned is set to be completed this year.
The next fiscal court meeting is set for 10 a.m. on June 20.