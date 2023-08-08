Several people were indicted recently by a Pike grand jury on charges of trafficking in various controlled substances, including a Pikeville man who is facing six separate charges of trafficking.
According to court documents, the grand jury indicted Robert Joseph Sheran, 41, of Stone Coal Road, on first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, alleging he dispensed, sold, transferred or possessed with the intent to traffick 2 or more grams of methamphetamine on five separate occasions in recent months and a quantity of fentanyl on one occasion.
The indictments also charge Sheran with five counts of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree, a class B felony which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, if he’s convicted.
Heather L. Maynard, 37, also of Stone Coal Road, was indicted on two charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance along with Sheran.
Others indicted on trafficking charges included:
• Joshua Paul Anderson, 44, of Island Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Leatrice “Michelle” Hunt, 41, and Destiny Hunt, 19, both of Ky. 319, Hardy, on a charge of first-degree aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Destiny Hunt was also indicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
• Jimmy Roger Bentley Jr., 48, of Ky. 194, East, Phelps, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• David Anthony Hopson, 44, of Ky. 1056, McCarr, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Alvin Shain Moore, 39, and Jody Elizabeth Vance, 43, both of Regina Belcher Highway, Regina, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substances.
All of the investigations resulting in indictments were conducted by Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott’s Office, with the exception of the case against Leatrice Hunt and Destiny Hunt, which was conducted by Kentucky State Police.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury included:
• Stephanie Nicole Sparks, 43, of Haynes Village, Pikeville, no charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container and public intoxication.
• Shelia Ann Yates, 62, of Jefferson Road, Hueysville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container.
• Tiffany Renee Kendrick, 40, of Ratliff Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge.
• Jesse Thacker, 43, of Thacker Bottom, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Joseph S. Hewell, 27, of Patridge Lane, Monroe, Ga., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Kayla Brooke Griffey, 35, of Priest Fork, Elkhorn City, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Bennett Blizzard, 47, of Warpath Drive, Kingsport, Tenn., on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Chester R. Bartley, 36, of Little Hackneys Creek, Mouthcard, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police and driving on a suspended license.
• Amber Aslinger, 27, of Reserve Road, Stopover, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyrone Davis, 31, of Blankenship Hollow, Stopover, on charges of possession of a firearm bya convicted felon (handgun), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a defaced firearm.
• Heather Hackney, 37, of Kentucky Avenue, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Miranda Hall, 41, of Ky. 1498, Kite, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Susan Akers, 43, of Salem Church Road, Harold, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), theft and public intoxication.
• Casey Lester, 33, of Emma Lane, Tollesboro, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Kevin Dale Stiltner, 44, of Big Branch Road, Elkhorn City, on a charge of second-degree assault.
• Ryan Bishop, 32, of Coal Run Hill, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and theft.
• Bruce D. Hurley, 41, of Turnip Branch, Phelps, on charges of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree strangulation.
• Lucas Hunt, 24, of Ky. 194 East, Stopover, and Braxton Rife, 30, of Upper Elk Creek Drive, Hurley, Va., on a charge of first-degree fleeing or evading police. Hunt was also indicted on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment and Rife was also indicted on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Cindi McGaughy, 58, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, and Katie Johnson, 34, of Robinson Creek Road, Virgie, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Casondra Smith, 26, of High Street, Virgie, on charges of tampering with physical evidence, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.