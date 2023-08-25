Several people were indicted recently by a Pike County grand jury. Those indicted were:
• Jaron L. Thompson, 26, of Browns Lane, Louisville, Malcolm J. Johnson, 21, of Wilson Avenue, Louisville, and Shamika Williamson, 25, of Catherine Street, Louisville, on charges of engaging in a criminal syndicate and theft. Thompson was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and Williamson was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Garrick Weir, 42, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Shelby Gap, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kasandra Prater, 26, of Alley Branch, Williamson, W.Va., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Mykal Charter, 22, of Manteo Street, Durham, N.C., on a charge of first-degree fleeing or evading police.
• Robert PItman, 57, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Ricky Lee, 26, of Thomas Hollow, Belfry, on charges of identity theft, second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.
• Michael Todd Ratliff, 52, of Poor Bottom Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of fourth-offense DUI, third-offense driving on a suspended license, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, being a persistent felony offender in the second degree and traffic charges.
• Joshua Sanders, 34, of Yellow Hill, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Seth Mounts, 21, of Rt. 65, Delbarton, W.Va., on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
• Roman Coleman, 32, of Dials Branch, Ransom, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ermil Rogers, 32, of Road Fork, Pikeville, on charges of flagrant non-support and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Santiago Mendosa Hortis, 45, of South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Teresa Price, 38, of Garred Street, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Higgins Johnson, 43, of Garred Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a legend drug and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Joshua Hensley, 35, of Stanley Fork, Varney, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Ryan Bishop, 32, of Coal Run Hill, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and a traffic charge.
• Jeremy Hunt, 32, of Left Fork Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Kevin Michael Ramey, 28, of Feds Creek Road, Steele, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Thomas Young, 32, of Horseshoe Drive, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Richard Thacker, 59, of Right Fork of Red Creek, Pikeville, on a four-count charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Michael Salyer, 39, of Caudill Branch Way, Sitka, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Laura Osborne, 34, of Mays Subdivision, Beattyville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Robin Morrison, 50, of Forest Trace, Huddy, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Charles Morrison, 30, of South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, on a five-count charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Jessica Lamartz, 41, of Derossett Drive, Prestonsburg, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Emmitt Kidd, 36, of South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg, on a two-count charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Matthew Hamilton, 41, of Hurley Ridge, Freeburn, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• William Cook, 40, of Right Fork of Sycamore, Elkhorn City, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Crystal Colwell, 39, of Couchtown Road, Busy, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Jessica A. Casey, 36, of Trojan Powder Road, Salyersville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Rose Booten, 40, of Julius Avenue, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Brittany Ranee Keller, 36, of Cliff Side Circle, Prestonsburg, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Vicki Jo Hamilton, 51, of Jerrell Branch Road, Dana, on a charge of identity theft.
• Christopher Lester, 41, of Destiny Road, Big Rock, Va., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tiffany Ann Dotson, 34, of Board Hill, McCarr, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Eric Bentley, 38, of Pounding Mill Road, Freeburn, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Brandon Hunt, 38, of Hurley Road, Hurley, Va., on a three count-charge of wanton endangerment.
• Dixie Deskins, 37, of Winns Branch Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.