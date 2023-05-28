More than 500 Vietnam veterans, including seven from Kentucky, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory Program in 2023.
Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD and other illnesses as a result of their service. VVMF believes all those who served in Vietnam should be honored and remembered for their service.
The In Memory program enables the families and friends of those who came home and later died the opportunity to have them be forever memorialized.
On June 17, 2023, VVMF will host the 2023 In Memory ceremony on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where each 2023 honoree’s name will be read aloud. This year, 567 service members will be honored during the ceremony.
“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans.”
The plaque that honors these veterans was dedicated as a part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in 2004. It reads: In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice.
2023 In Memory Inductees from Kentucky:
• William Philmore Fornash Sr., U.S. Navy
Massachusetts
October 15, 1949 – September 12, 2021
• Curtis Douglas Johnson, U.S. Army
Middlesboro
March 11, 1941 – December 8, 2020
• Jerome Edward Kraemer, U.S. Army
Louisville
October 31, 1930 – April 26, 2015
• Danny L. Murphy, U.S. Marine Corps
Louisville
August 19, 1946 – October 21, 2000
• Edgar Allen Newsom, U.S. Army
Robinson Creek
July 8, 1950 – March 8, 1979
• Donald Hugh Oakley, U.S. Army
Cadiz
October 20, 1946 – November 26, 2021
• Elkana M. Robinson, U.S. Army
Pikeville
March 29, 1942 – June 13, 2020
VVMF has created a personal remembrance page for each honoree online in the In Memory Honor Roll at www.vvmf.org/honor-roll. Their photos will also be displayed around the country when VVMF’s mobile exhibit, The Wall That Heals, is on display in an honoree’s home state.
The 2023 In Memory ceremony will be shown live on VVMF’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VietnamVeteransMemorialFund) beginning at 10 a.m. ET on June 17, 2023.
The In Memory program was created in 1993 and has since honored more than 6,000 veterans. For more information on the In Memory program or to apply to have your loved one honored in 2024, visit, www.vvmf.org/inmemory.