A Magoffin County man was jailed in Pike County after, police said, he confessed to sexually abusing a child.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Joseph Slone, on June 12, KSP Post 9 had an open investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse against Stuart Horton, 30, of Left Fork Johnson, Salyersville.
Horton, the citation said, came to Post 9 to complete a polygraph session, during which he confessed to the alleged events involving the minor female relative.
Horton was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years of age) and rape.
Court documents show that an arraignment in the case was held before Pike District Judge Robert Wright, who followed the recommendation of Assistant Pike County Attorney Adam Hall and set a bond of $50,000 cash in the case, which includes requirements that Horton not be around anyone under 16 years old and that he be required to be on home incarceration.
According to the citation, the case is being presented to a Magoffin County grand jury for potential indictment. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 22 in Pike District Court.