“No one escapes the marks left behind when it comes to love or the absence of it,” says singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman, describing the inspiration behind her sophomore album Teeth Marks. “Not only are we the ones who bear its indentations, but we’re also the ones responsible for placing them on ourselves and others.”
When the Kentucky native released her debut album, “Old Time Feeling,” she was rightly coined an “untamed rock n roll truth-teller” by Rolling Stone. The roots-inflected rock n’ roll record saw Goodman lending her gritty, haunting vocals to narrate the dual perspectives of her upbringing as the daughter of a crop farmer, and a queer woman coming out in a rural town.
Now with “Teeth Marks,” co-produced by Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, Drive-By Truckers, Of Montreal) in Athens, Georgia, she picks up the threads of Old Time Feeling. But where her critically acclaimed, Jim James-produced debut zeroed in on the South, reframing misconceptions in slough water-soaked tones, her latest album pulses with downtown Velvet Underground electricity, shifting its focus inward — though never losing Goodman’s searing and universal point of view. “Teeth Marks” is what you might get if Flannery O’Connor and Lou Reed went on a road trip.
Drawing influences from the aforementioned Velvets, as well as Pavement, Karen Dalton and Chad VanGaalen, Goodman brings 11 powerful vignettes to life, with a sound that ventures deeper into indie rock and punk territory than she ever has before. Though “Teeth Marks” is a love album, Goodman doesn’t aim her focus on romantic relationships alone. Instead, she analyzes the way love between communities, families and even one’s self can be influenced by trauma that lingers in the body.
“Teeth Marks” is about what love actually is, love’s psychological and physical imprint, its light, and its darkness. It’s a record about the love we have or don't have for each other, and perhaps, more significantly, the love we have or don’t have for ourselves.
S.G. Goodman performs at 7:30 p.m. Whitesburg based Slut Pill opens the evening at 6:30 p.m.
The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is at the Mountain Heritage Stage in downtown Whitesburg. These family friendly, free outdoor concerts occur Thursdays from June 1- July 27, with the final show July 28. Music starts at 6:30 with headliners on at 7:30. The Whitesburg Farmers Market and CANE community meal start at 5pm.
Rain site is the Appalshop solar pavilion, two blocks from the Mountain Heritage Stage.
The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is a project of the Cowan Community Center and partners the City of Whitesburg, the Mountain Heritage Festival Committee, Appalshop, Letcher Tourism, Whitesburg Farmers Market and CANE Kitchen.
The series is supported in part by the Levitt Foundation, which partners with communities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together. For more information, www. levitt.org.
