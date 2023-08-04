The basketball court at Rogers Park in Turkey Creek will soon have a new name.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court July 18 meeting, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said he had been contacted by the family of a former Belfry basketball standout.
Jones said Tina Todd, sister of former Belfry High School basketball player Jeremy Steele, reached out to him to submit a request to name the basketball court at Rogers Park in her brother’s honor.
Steele, Jones said, was recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
“He’s fighting a pretty tough battle,” said Jones.
The family said Steele spent most of his life playing ball on the court at Rogers Park, according to Jones.
“Given the fact that he grew up playing basketball on the court at Rogers Park in Turkey Creek, the family asked me if I thought it was appropriate to name the basketball count in his honor,” Jones said.
Jones asked if there was a motion to post a sign at the ball court in the park naming it the Jeremy M. Steele Basketball Court.
Commissioner Clinard “Bubby” Adkins made the motion and it passed unanimously.