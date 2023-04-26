Road closure scheduled for pipe replacement on Ky. 3418 at Upper Raccoon Creek

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a daytime closure along Ky. 3418 in Pike County. The work site is located at mile point 9.6 (9.6 miles West of Ky. 194) in the Upper Raccoon Creek area.
Crews will begin the pipe replacement project on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 8 a.m., and work installing the new pipe throughout the morning. Work is expected to be completed by noon.
The road will be closed at this location until work is complete. Motorists will be able to access the work zone on either side but will not be able to cross. All vehicles will need to use an alternate route during this time.
Jigsaw and KYTC will be performing the work. Work schedules are based on weather conditions.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12, or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties.
Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.