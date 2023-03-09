Road closure rescheduled for pipe replacement on Ky. 610 Pike County near Virgie

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of a three-day closure along Ky. 610 near Virgie in Pike County. The work site is located at mile point 8.8 (.8 miles North of Ky. 1469) between Long Fork Road and Indian Creek.
Crews will remove the current pipe Friday, March 10, beginning at 8 a.m. and work throughout the weekend to backfill and set it in place.
The road will be closed at this location until work is complete sometime Sunday, March 12. Motorists will be able to access the work zone on either side but will not be able to cross. All vehicles will need to use an alternate route during this time.
KYTC will be performing the work. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.
