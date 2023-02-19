Dr. James Riley, retired Professor Emeritus of English at the University of Pikeville, has received an Artist Rescue and Disaster Recovery Grant from the Kentucky Arts Council funded by the Kentucky General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“To have your work recognized by the Kentucky Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts is an honor,” Dr. Riley said. “It demonstrates the value of art and of local artists to our community’s sense of culture and tradition.”
The Kentucky Arts Council-Artist Relief and Disaster Recovery (ARDR) grant program is designed to assist rescue and recovery following the devastating environmental, economic and cultural effects of the December 2021 tornadoes and July 2022 floods in Kentucky. Funds allocated represent a recognition of the value of individual artists to the commonwealth’s economic recovery. KAC-ARDR funds, up to $5,000, are intended to help support practicing Kentucky professional artists.
Dr. Riley taught English and Creative Writing at the University of Pikeville for 35 years before retiring in May of 2022. He is the author of Broken Frequencies, a book of poems (Shadelandhouse Modern Press, 2019) and will use the ARDR grant to complete his second book titled Uncertain Mythologies.