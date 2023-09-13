The Appalachian Wireless Arena has announced the return of country music star Riley Green to its stage.
Green will bring his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour,” including special guests Tracey Lawrence and Ella Langley to the arena stage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
Green was named the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year, is a former Music Row Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT “Listen Up Artist,” and was named one of Country Radio Seminar’s 2020 New Faces.
Lawrence is from Atlanta and has been a country music icon for more than 30 years, selling 13 million albums and scoring 18 number one singles. Lawrence received the 2023 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award during the New Faces of Country Music Show in Nashville.
Langley hails from Hope Hull, Alabama, and made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Spotify named her a “Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2023.” She has toured with Koe Wetzel and Jamey Johnson and has a growing fan base with tens of millions streaming her music.
“Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour” tickets can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15, and are available at $30.50, $40.50, $50.50, $60.50 and $90.50. They can be purchased at the Community Trust Bank Box Office or, Ticketmaster.com.
For more information, contact the Appalachian Wireless Arena at, (606) 444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.